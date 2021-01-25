Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Are Dating & Enjoyed Weekend In California: Reports

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Kourtney Kardashian has been making fans go gaga over her new relationship. Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. According to People, Kourtney and Travis enjoyed a trip to Palm Springs, California over the weekend where her mother Kris Jenner has a home. On Saturday, on their Instagram story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and the Blink-182 drummer both posted pool views of the backyard of the house.

A source recently revealed to People that they were in Palm Springs together for the weekend. The report also added that the duo has been dating for about a month or two. They have been friends for a long time but it has turned romantic. The source said that Travis Barker has liked Kourtney for a while.

Another source revealed to E! News that Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. It added that the chemistry and flirtation has always been there and they have a lot in common. The report also revealed that Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's a wonderful, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. The insider also said that they love to relax at home with their children, and they all get along. It's going well, and at this point, they're not putting pressure on it to be super serious, said the source.

For years, Kardashian and Barker have known one another. Barker had previously made short cameos on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in addition to living in the same Calabasas, California, city. Over the years, the couple has also been spotted on many outings together in Los Angeles.

About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Barker shares his stepdaughter Atiana, daughter Alabama, and son Landon, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he married in 2004 till 2008. While Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick co-parent their three children: Mason, and Reign, as well as Penelope. Kardashian and Disick called off their nine-year relationship in July 2015.

Back in the year 2019, Travis Barker shut down romance rumours between him and Kardashian. He revealed that Kourtney is like a dear friend to him and nothing else. He also made it clear that while he does have a deep affection for the actor and her whole family, their relationship was strictly friendly. Kourtney Kardashian was previously linked to Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat.

