Shanna Moakler Reacts To Ex-husband Travis Barker's Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

Socialite Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker made their relationship official on Instagram on February 16. Several fans of the duo showered the couple with love on the post that had the image of two hands intertwining. The Black-182 musician responded with a black heart emoji. While everyone was busy congratulating the couple for their relationship, Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler had liked a comment that referenced her past relationship with the musician. Read to know more about what Shanna reacted to Travis and Kourtney's relationship status!

Shanna Moakler reacts to Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's relationship

Hours after Kourtney Kardashian posted an update of her relationship status on Instagram, Shanna Moakley liked a comment on her recent post where the Instagram user wrote, "Shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time!". Responding to that her followers found the comment offensive and "downgrading" the status of the pair. According to Entertainment Online, Shanna's reaction to Travis' romance with Kourtney comes as a surprise considering the trio goes way back. Travis Barker, now 45, has been longtime neighbours with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, but when he and Shanna Moakley were still together, they used to be seen hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's children. The 45-year-old drummer has also appeared in the reality TV series in past episodes.

Travis and ex Shanna Moakler's history

Travis and Shanna Moakley got married in 2004 but separated two years later. The couple tried to work on their relationship especially after their official divorce in February 2008. In September 2008, Travis was injured in a plane crash that left four dead. A year later, the couple called it quits as they also shared two kids together Landon Asher Barker, 17, and Alabama Luella Barker, 15.

More about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship

Now it seems that Travis has found his special partner in Kourtney. Recently, they enjoyed their first Valentine's Day together as a couple. In an Instagram story shared by Travis, he posted Kourtney's foot with a diamond anklet. Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner family shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason (11), Penelope (8) and Reign (6). Travis and Kourtney are no strangers to reality television having appeared together in Meet The Barkers prior to KUWTK's launch.

