Kylie Jenner's Video Mimicking Khloe And Kourtney's Fight On KUWTK Amuses Fans; Watch

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a goldmine for users who wish to recreate entertainment content. Hence, it is no wonder that Kylie Jenner is also invested in mimicking her sisters' fights and iconic dialogues from the show. Recently, she took to her social media to recreate Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's fight over WiFi. Here's what it is about.

Kylie Jenner recreates Khloe and Kourtney's fight over WiFi from Keeping Up With The Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and her best friend, Stassie recreated one of the iconic fights of Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The fight was about Khloe complaining that Kourtney's backyard does not have a WiFi signal. While Kylie voiced Khloe in the video, Stassie played Kourtney. The line, "You’re gonna die anyway, you understand that, right? Die with a good Snapchat going through" stole hearts on social media.

Fans seemed to love Kylie Jenner's video. One even commented that this was the "best one" so far. Take a look at the other comments on the video:

This is not the first time that Kylie Jenner has recreated her sisters' fights from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She and Stassie had also recreated Kim Kardashian's iconic moment where she said, "my diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone". Take a look;

Kylie Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner also has her fair share of videos wherein she recreated fights and iconic moments by her daughters on the show. Her partner-in-crime seems to be Kylie always. The duo had reenacted the tense misunderstanding, "those are cute jeans” / “you’re cute jeans" and the iconic fight between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick where the former had said, "ABCDEFG, I have to go". Take a look:

In the video below, Kylie Jenner stepped into the role of the sassy Kourtney Kardashian while Kris Jenner played Scott Disick. The video began with Kris mouthing Scott's words and asking, "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" to which Kylie replied, "ABCDEFG I have to go" adding some extra drama to the moment with her studded sunglasses.

Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

