Kourtney Kardashian's Throwback Pictures From Her Trip To Rome; Check Out

Kourtney Kardashian has been spending time with her kids during the Coronavirus lockdown at her home. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took a trip down her memory lane from her vacation to Rome, Italy as she shared pictures on her Instagram. Fans have been all hearts over the pictures shared by the model on Instagram. Check out Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram snaps from her trip to Rome:

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted on Instagram some stunning snaps from her vacation to Rome. Fans have been going gaga over the picture shared by the model. She looked chic in the photos as she can be wearing some casual outfits and shared some snaps from the streets of Rome, the beautiful destinations, some group photos, and a cute picture of her on a vehicle. The model captioned the stunning pictures from Rome with ''On an evening in Roma''.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Kardashian is an avid traveller and is often seen spending her downtime travelling across the world, which is evident from her Instagram. The actor also had a trip to various other places in Italy including Positano. Fans enjoy watching the posts shared by Kardashian including the adorable pictures and videos of Mason, Penelope and Reign. Not only do fans love watching her snaps from trips but also her adventurous activities including off-roading activities and water sports that the model engages in.

Talking about the TV reality show, the sixth episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired last Thursday. Season 18, the next episode, that is the seventh episode, will air today. The reality show airs on the E! network.

