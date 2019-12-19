Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids Use Masks And Do Facials, Fans Stumped

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed her skincare tutorial to a media portal and stated that her eldest kids Mason and Penelope are already taking care of their skin and have their own skincare routines. This revelation by Kourtney has left the internet divided. Read on to know more about details about this story.

The entire Kardashian and Jenner clan is known for having some of the most elaborate skin and makeup routines. The youngest among these siblings, Kylie Jenner, also owns are very own makeup and beauty line. The Kardashian and Jenner clan can be considered to be trendsetters in many ways. All the members of this sibling gang, namely Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, have dished out their beauty secrets and their fans have followed their secrets to the T.

Also read | Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Spotted In Disneyland Together Amid Patch-up Rumours

Kids have their own skincare routines

But recently, the eldest among the Kar-Jenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian, left her fans stumped. Kourtney Kardashian recently gave a glimpse of her night-time skincare routine for a media portal’s vlog series. She revealed many of her skincare secrets in this video. But she also revealed that her eldest son Mason and daughter Penelope both have their own skincare routines.

She further went on to reveal that she recently explained a skincare routine to her son Mason. She then added that his skincare routine starts with a mask, and then involves some other steps. Kourtney Kardashian let her fans know that Mason loves his routine and taking caring of his skin. She then went onto emphasise the importance of teaching girls and boys about their skin.

Also read | Kourtney Kardashain To Leave KUWTK? Star Confesses To Reaching Her 'breaking Point'

While talking about her daughter Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her daughter is learning about her skin while helping her mother (Kourtney) during her own skincare routine. Kourtney further added that Penelope loves giving her facials and Kourtney is proud of this fact. This revelation left many fans divided. Some supported Kourtney Kardashian’s decision while some thought her kids are too young to get exposure to such chemical-based products.

Just let him be a 10 year old boy! pic.twitter.com/awqMAve182 — WhatsNewPDQ (@whatsnewpdq) December 18, 2019

I think it’s wonderful that her child is learning self care so young. It’ll also help prevent acne during those teen years when hormones dictate everything. — Debra Blankinship (@notasnackcake) December 18, 2019

Well let’s be honest, he has one because you’ve obviously told him to and provided the stuff. — nicola wade (@nicwade81) December 18, 2019

Also read | Kourtney Kardashian Impersonates Kim Kardashian For Their TV Show's Finale

Also read | Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Younes Reportedly Upsets Scott Disick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.