Kourtney Kardashian's Simple Makeup Looks That You Could Recreate At Home

Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most inspirational celebrities on Instagram. With over 95 million followers, she keeps her fans entertained through her various Instagram posts. Like her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian also aces her makeup looks. Although most of the time she prefers keeping her makeup natural, fans love how she tries different makeup looks and excels in all. Here are Kourtney Kardashian’s 5 makeup looks to try at home.

One of our favourite Kourtney Kardashian looks is her red lip makeup look. She's often spotted wearing a bold red lipstick with her outfits and surely knows how to carry it well. Kourtney Kardashian went for a glam makeup look in this picture. Using a lot of mascara and some eyeliner, the red lipstick was the main highlight of her entire makeup look.

Another makeup look of Kourtney Kardashian is her nude makeup look. The latter went for highlighting her eyes with some mascara and thick eyeliner. She opted for a glossy nude lipstick to complete her entire look. The perfectly blended makeup highlighted her cheekbones.

Kourtney Kardashian keeps her makeup simple and natural and knows how to pull off her looks perfectly. In the selfie that she shared on her Instagram account, she opted for a light pink matte lipstick. She perfectly pulled off her winged eyeliner and her golden eyelid contrasted wither nude shade of lipstick.

Kourtney Kardashian shined bright as a diamond in her embellished silver pantsuit. Moreover, her glam and shimmery makeup look made her entire look even more astounding. She coloured her eyelids using a silver shimmery eyeshadow. For her lips, Kourtney Kardashian went for a glossy lipstick.

Another best makeup look that fans found on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram is when she dolled up as Ariana Grande. She looked stunning in her short pink dress and her hair tied up as the singer. Moreover, fans loved how her makeup was so perfectly blended making her look like Ariana Grande herself. Kourtney Kardashian went for winged eyeliner and used a matte pomegranate eyeshadow for her eyelids. She opted for a nude lipstick shade to complete her entire look.

