Who Is Josh Duhamel's Girlfriend? Find Out Who The Transformers Star Is Dating

Josh Duhamel is an American actor and former fashion model. The 47-year-old actor is best known for his roles in the soap opera All My Children. He has also starred in popular movies like Life as We Know It and the Transformers franchise. Read on to know, ‘Who is Josh Duhamel’s girlfriend?’

Who is Josh Duhamel’s girlfriend?

Josh Duhamel has been dating popular American model and beauty pageant titleholder, Audra Mari since 2019. Josh is 21 years senior to Audra. Audra is 26 years old right now. The couple was first spotted together in May 2019 in Malibu, thus giving rise to dating speculations. According to an entertainment portal, they were spotted together at various events and parties throughout 2019.

Duhamel and Mari were most recently seen shopping in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 induced lockdown began. Hence, it’s safe to say that they are still together. Although both of them are active on their social media accounts, neither of them share much about their relationship on their social media handles. They prefer to keep their personal life private.

Josh Duhamel’s Girlfriend: Audra Mari

Audra Mari is a North Dakota native and is also half Filipino. The American model and television host moved to Miami at the age of 20, to pursue her modelling career, and soon became a Beauty pageant titleholder. Audra Mari had been crowned Miss World America in 2016 and also represented the United States in Miss World 2016. Josh Duhamel’s girlfriend has worked with some big fashion companies such as H&M and the Ocean Drive magazine’s swimsuit issue.

Josh Duhamel divorce

Duhamel separated from his ex-wife, singer Stacy Ann Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie in 2019. Fergie is a former member of the musical group The Black Eyed Peas. The pair had been dating since 2004 and got married in 2007. However, when things didn't work out, they decided to split amicably in 2017. Josh Duhamel filed for divorce in 2019, two years after the couple split, and they now share both physical and legal custody of their six-year-old son Axl. It is being speculated that the ex-couple is still in good terms.

Audra Mari Instagram

Audra Mari has over 33,000 followers on her Instagram handle. She usually posts pictures of herself either, from professional photoshoots or with her friends. Mari's latest post is a picture with her nephew and niece on June 6, 2020. Here are a few other posts from Audra Mari’s Instagram.

