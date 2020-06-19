Raven Symone Net Worth: Find Out The Recently Married Actor's Impressive Net Worth

Raven Symone who is also known as Raven, is a popular American actor, singer, songwriter and producer. The 35-year-old actor recently tied the knot with her girlfriend in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles. Here is a look at the actor’s impressive net worth and career.

Raven Symone net worth

Raven Symone is a Georgia native, who catapulted to fame with her show That’s So Raven, which aired from 2003 to 2007 on Disney Channel. The show was about a teenage girl with psychic abilities and aired for four seasons with about 100 episodes. In fact, That’s So Raven became one of the most successful shows in Disney channel’s history. But, how much did Raven Symone make from the show and her succeeding projects?

How much is Raven Symone’s net worth?

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, Raven Symone has a splendid net worth of somewhere between $55 million to $60 million. Symone landed the role of Raven Baxter on That’s So Raven in 2003 when she was 18 years old. The show went on to win two Emmy Awards. The That’s So Raven dolls, DVD’s, video games and soundtracks, had reportedly generated $400 million in sales. However, it has been reported that Raven Symone only got about 10 to 20 per cent of the total profits.

But, the child actor managed to carve out a lucrative career for herself following the Disney show’s end. She starred in the Dr Dolittle movie alongside actor Eddie Murphy in 1998 and also in its 2001 sequel. Raven Symone also recorded the soundtrack for The Cheetah Girls, her movie which came out in 2003. The soundtrack debuted at No.33 on the Billboard Top 200 and sold two million copies, thus adding to the actor’s wealth. Raven Symone revealed in an interview given to an entertainment portal, that she hasn’t touched the money she earned as a child actor from The Cosby Show, as Olivia Kendall. She went on to add that she saved all the residual money she earned from royalties as well.

Raven Symone’s movies and TV shows

Raven Symone is best known for her role in Disney’s That’s So Raven and The Cosby Show. However, the actor has made an impressive career for herself. As an adult, she has starred in movies like For One Night (2006) and Revenge of the Bridesmaids (2010). She has seen considerable success in the music industry as well, with albums like Here’s To New Dreams (1993), Undeniable (1999), This is My Time (2004). Hence, it is evident that the financially savvy actor has earned her net worth through a lot of hard and smart work.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

