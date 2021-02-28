Kourtney Kardashian Tried To 'give It A Shot' With Scott Disick Before Dating Travis Scott

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a long history, with an on and off relationship for almost 9 years and 3 kids together. But fans of the couple speculate that Kourtney Kardashian tried to get back with Scott Disick before she started dating Travis Baker. As Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end with its final season, many hope that the couple lovingly known as 'Skourtney' get back together.

Kourtney Kardashian confirms dating Travis Baker

Pic credit: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

The rumour mills had been buzzing around with claims that Kourtney Kardashian was dating the Blink 182’s Travis Baker. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star finally put those rumours to rest by confirming her relation with Travis Baker. The 41-year-old reality star recently uploaded a picture of herself holding a heavily tattooed hand that belongs to Travis Baker. Travis Baker commented on the picture with a black heart emoji.

Pic credit: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick upload pictures of each other on Instagram

Pic credit: Scott Disick Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's relationship announcement co-incidentally clashed with Scott Disick's confirmation of his relationship with Amelia Hamlin. Scott Disick uploaded a photo of himself and Amelia Hamlin on Instagram and captioned it as 'why so serious'. But many speculate that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick tried to get back together before dating their current partners. A few months back, both Kourtney and Scott were seen uploading pictures of each other on Instagram, fueling rumours of their patch up. Scott Disick uploaded a picture with Kourtney Kardashian and captioned it as 'working on my night moves'. The 41-year-old reality star reacted by uploading a laughing emoji. The same day, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded a picture with Scott Disick captioning it as 'selfie selfie'.

Pic credit: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Scott Disick said he'd marry Kourtney Kardashian right now

Pic credit: Scott Disick Instagram

In a recent trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott Disick said that he would marry Kourtney Kardashian "right now". Since it is the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans are expecting the last season to be explosive. The fans of the couple are hoping they would get back together. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick still maintain a healthy friendship and co-parent their 3 kids together.

