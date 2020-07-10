Kourtney Kardashian Is The Queen Of Evening Gowns; These Pictures Are Proof

Kourtney Kardashian belongs to one of the most influential families in Hollywood called the Kardashians. She is best known for her appearance in the reality TV series called Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The success of the series was so massive that many spin-off shows were also aired, two of these series which was based on Kourtney and her business trips were Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York. Kourtney is often known for her attainable fashion sense, her fragrance lines as well as for her own website that she recently launched in 2019. Here is a lookout on some of the best attainable yet stylish evening gowns that Kourtney sported a while ago.

Kourtney Kardashian's evening gown collection

Kourtney looked ravishing in her deep slit shimmery evening gown. She was styled by Dani Michelle for the event and looked classy for the evening event that she was prepping for. She kept her accessories minimal to compliment the glittery vibe of her eccentric outfit.

Kourtney recently posted a throwback picture with one of her unique evening gowns. She wore a tiger print dress which had a long trail and even an actual tail to go with the outfit. She kept her hair tied in a top knot bun and wore silver coloured hanging jewellery complete with her stylish gown.

Kourtney wore a metallic gown while on her trip to Paris. She styled her hair in a classy manner while sporting her lob haircut. Kourtney probably loves the metallic colour as she can often be spotted wearing the colour and the latex fabric outfits on many occasions.

Kourtney shared an Instagram post where she could be seen posing with her sister Khloe before they set up to have their own date night. Both the sisters dressed up with a full-on glam look for this night out. Kourtney also shared a collection of pictures from her Christmas last year where she could be spotted wearing an adorable red off shoulder evening gown.

Kourtney Kardashian is often involved with her sisters when it comes to retail and fashion. Collectively, the sisters have launched many clothing attires as well as some exquisite fragrances. As of lately, Kourtney seemed to have quit from her reality show as she wasn't seen in many episodes of the 18th season of KUWTK show following her feud with sister Kim. Currently, the KUWTK TV series is halted due to the pandemic and the new episodes of the current season will not be aired any sooner than September 2020.

