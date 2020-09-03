Kris Jenner Faces Backlash On Twitter As She Trademarks, "You're Doing Amazing Sweetie"

Kris Jenner is all ready to trademark one of her iconic phrases. The KUWTK star has filed papers to trademark her phrase, “you're doing amazing sweetie”. Kris Jenner first used the phrase during Kim Kardashian’s Playboy photoshoot. But Kris’ trademark move is facing major backlash on Twitter.

Kris Jenner faces backlash for trademarking “you’re doing amazing sweetie”

Kris Jenner has built an entire empire of multi-million dollar deals with her business moves. She has not only created a successful professional career for herself, but also her daughters. All of Kris’ daughters, first shot to fame through their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan are a bunch of successful entrepreneurs.

While the Kar-Jenner clan is known for inventing some of the most iconic terms and catchphrases on their show. One of these iconic catchphrases is "you’re doing amazing sweetie”. Kris Jenner first used this term while Kim Kardashian was shooting for her first Playboy campaign. Since then Kris Jenner has used that term on several occasions.

According to a recent report by TMZ, Kris Jenner has decided to trademark this term. The media portal’s report states that Kris is planning to use the catchphrase for a range of cosmetics, clothing items, baby supplies, and home goods. This idea seems to be a great business venture for Kris Jenner since the time the phrase was first used in the KUWTK it created a meme fest on social media and even made an appearance in Ariana Grande’s Thank u, next music video.

But while Kris Jenner’s trademark move is a great business venture, the idea is facing backlash on Twitter and other social media websites. Many Twitter users are saying that the Kar-Jenner will choose to monetise from any situation or product. While others are still coming to terms with this new trademark idea. Take a look at some of these comments here.

I was today years old when I learned that it was kris jenner who coined “ur doing amazing sweetie” — Chloe (@chlotil4) August 27, 2020

That saying is horrible. — Catherine M Barry (@CMooreBarry) August 27, 2020

But this is not the first time that Kris Jenner has made a trademark move on one of the catchphrases. Back in 2015, Kris Jenner trademarked the term “Momager”. Kris herself and the entire Kar-Jenner clan uses the term to describe Kris’s role in the family. The matriarch is not only a mother to her five daughters but also manages many of their career moves.

