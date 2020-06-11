Kylie Jenner's Best Moments With Her Mother Kris Jenner; Check Out

Kylie Jenner shares a deep bond with her mother Kris Jenner. After the success of Kylie Cosmetics, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star became her mother’s favourite daughter. So, we have compiled some of the Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner’s most memorable moments that you must check out right away. Read on:

When Kylie Jenner was scared of Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is quite close to her mother. However, during her reality show Life of Kylie, the businesswoman admitted that there was a time when she was scared or Kris Jenner. In a clip from the show, Kylie Jenner revealed that her relationship with her mother was difficult in the past. It features Jenner’s assistant Victoria working to change the former’s travel plans. But Kylie Jenner wants Victoria to talk to Kris Jenner about it. To this, the assistant's reaction makes it clear how terrified is she of asking her mother. Kylie and Kris grew closer after the former established her brand in the beauty industry.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kylie Jenner has not been appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to reports, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have different contracts from other sisters including Kim, Kardashian. Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. So, the duo has taken a different path. Talking about the same, Kris Jenner expressed her excitement about watching Kylie Cosmetics grow more in an interview. She added that her daughter was passionate about the business. Kris Jenner supported Kylie Jenner by adding that her daughter will not focus her energy on the family show, which also gave clarity to fans as to why Kylie Jenner was less visible on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Also read: What Is Makeup Mogul Kylie Jenner's 'remedy For Everything'? Find Out

Also read: Kylie Jenner Shares An Adorable Pic With Daughter Stormi, Calls Her 'remedy'

Kylie and Kris' TikTok debut

A couple of months ago, Kylie and Kris marked their debut on TikTok with a series of fun-filled videos. The mother-daughter duo gave a pleasant surprise to Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans by treating them with a nostalgic clip from the show. Kylie and Kris recreated an iconic exchange between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on the platform. While Kylie Jenner donned the role of Kourtney, her mother stepped into Scott’s shoes. In the viral video, Kris Jenner lip syncs to Scott’s audio, “So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?”. Following her lead in dramatic pearl-studded sunglasses, Kylie portrays her elder sister and responds,” ABCDEFG. I have to go”. Baffled Kris asks, “ What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?”

Also read: Best Kylie Jenner Makeup Looks That Can Be Easily Recreated At Home

Also read: Kylie Jenner Violated Social Distancing Norms And Went Partying? See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.