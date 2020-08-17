Kris Jenner's GIFs That Can Make Conversations With Friends And Family Engaging

Kris Jenner, an actor, producer, and businesswoman, is one of the most famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kris Jenner, who is known for her sense of humour and warm relationship with her children, has an array of GIFs created from her dialogues and expressions from shows, interviews, among others. Here are a few Kris Jenner GIFs that one can use to make their chats engaging.

Kris Jenner's GIFs to spruce up a conversation

Kris Jenner's career

Kris Jenner started her career as a producer with Jenner Communications. The Los Angeles-based production house bankrolled popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show based on the real-life of Kris Jenner's daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, is a popular series that has received a mixed response from the critics and audience and skyrocketed the family to superstardom.

Besides producing the popular show, Kris Jenner also appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and subsequent spin-offs of the show. Apart from producing television series and documentaries, Kris Jenner has tried her hands at hosting. She hosted a talk show, titled Kris, where she chatted with popular celebrities about life, among other things. However, the show was not extended after the first season due to reasons undisclosed. Kris Jenner also has managed the professional career of her daughters. She has been their manager for several years.

Kris Jenner in Justin Bieber: Seasons

Kris Jenner appeared in a cameo performance in Justin Bieber's documentary series Justin Bieber: Seasons. Kris Jenner, along with her daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner appeared in one of the episodes of the limited series. The docu-series based on Canadian singer Justin Bieber's life premiered on YouTube as one of its first original series.

The series reportedly broke all records to become the most-viewed YouTube Original programme. Justine Bieber: Seasons narrates the singers return to music, his personal struggles, and his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. The series also talks about Justin Bieber's fight with Lyme disease, mental stress and drug addiction. The series premiered on January 27, 2020, on YouTube.

