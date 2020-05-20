Inside Kris Jenner's Lavish Home; Take Home Decor Ideas From The 'KUWTK' Star

Kris Jenner owns a house in California and all her fans wonder how do the interiors of her house look like. If you are looking for different home decor ideas and want to design your house like the one of your favourite celeb lives in, this is the best place to be. Here are different home decor ideas, inspired by Kris Jenner.

Home Decor ideas inspired by Kris Jenner

Living room

Source: Architectural Design/YouTube

If you are looking for various ideas to design your living room, you could look up to Kris Jenner as an inspiration. Her favourite room in the house is her living room which seems to calm her down. Kris Jenner's living room has whitewashed walls and matching sofas. The two brown coloured chairs and matching cushions contrast with the walls, making the room look elegant.

Drawing room

Source: Architectural Design/YouTube

Another home decor idea you could take from Kris Jenner is how to design your drawing-room. The couch and the table in Kris Jenner's room as also white in colour, contrasting with the rich grey carpet. The large windows overlooking the pool make the room sleek and stylish, yet calm and relaxing.

Dining room

Source: Architectural Design/YouTube

Another favourite spot of Kris Jenner inside her home is her dining room. She has placed a round table right in the middle of the room for the entire family to sit, relax and enjoy some time together. She put up a few paintings she bought from exhibitions and also placed a few artefacts that make the room a perfect place to be.

Minibar

Source: Architectural Design/YouTube

Kris Jenner also has a minibar inside her home with various glasses and alcohol. What's more attractive on the bar is the lighter, which has a picture of Kris Jenner on it. The minibar also has an in-built light inside that lights up as she opens it.

Staircase

Source: Architectural Design/YouTube

If you have enough space in your home, you can place a piano inside your house, right under the sleek staircase, like the one in Kris Jenner's house. Kris Jenner's house has wooden flooring which matches the staircase too.

Bathroom

Source: Architectural Design/YouTube

Another home decor idea to take from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame is to design your bathroom. Kris Jenner's bathroom is completely designed with marble and has black walls, that make it look too stylish and trendy.

