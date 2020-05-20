Nick Jonas' Songs To Listen To On A Quarantine Saturday Night; Here's Our Pick

The popular American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas is one of the most loved personalities of Hollywood. The Sucker singer and songwriter always makes heads turn by his killing style game. He always makes sure that, whether it is a concert look or just a casual day look he just wins the hearts of his fans. Nick Jonas has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his work many times. Some of Nick Jonas’ songs can be amazing pick for you to listen on a quarantine Saturday night. Have a look at the list of songs here-

Also read | Nick Jonas' 'Chaos Walking' To Release In 2021: Details His Fans Should Know

Songs of Nick Jonas to enjoy your quarantine Saturday night, Watch-

Sucker

Nick Jonas was recently nominated for the Jonas Brothers’ work Sucker at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards that was held in January. The track, Sucker, is an awesome one that features Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas respectively. It was nominated in the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category of the awards. You can surely include this song in the playlist of your quarantine Saturday night.

Also read | Nick Jonas' Love For Kids Is Evident From These Adorable Insta Posts

What A Man Gotta Do

A music video by Jonas Brothers performing "What A Man Gotta Do" is one of the best options to have for your quarantine Saturday night. This music video is directed by Joseph Kahn and penned by Nick Jonas; Joe Jonas; Kevin Jonas; Ryan Tedder; David Stewart; and Jessica Agombar. The music video released in 2020 and features the wonderful wives of Jonas Brothers alongside them.

Also read | This Day That Year: Nick Jonas's Family Plans To PeeCee's Fiery Response To Salman Khan

Only Human

The ‘Only Human’ music video performed by Jonas Brothers was directed by Anthony Mandler. The popular American group, Jonas Brothers, released this song from their 2019 album Happiness Begins. It was the third and final single from the album, Happiness Begins. The song, ‘Only Human’ was transcribed by the group, Jonas brothers and the song's producer Shellback. Also, the song, ‘Only Human’ was ranked on the Billboard magazine on the 40th place on their Best Songs of 2019 list.

Levels

Nick Jonas’ song, "Levels" was released on August 21, 2015, by Island, Safehouse and Republic Records. The song was penned and produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and The Monsters and the Strangerz, with additional songwriting provided by Sam Martin, Sean Douglas, Talay Riley and Like Mike. The song, ‘Levels’ is the only single from Nick Jonas X2, the reissue of Nick Jonas. Surprisingly, Nick Jonas’ ‘Levels’ was listed by SPIN Magazine as the 11th best song of the year 2015. This is also one of the Nick Jonas’ songs that can be included in your playlist of quarantine Saturday night.

Also read | Nick Jonas's Impressive List Of Awards And Accolades In His Career So Far

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.