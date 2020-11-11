Kris Jenner Wishes Boyfriend Corey Gamble With Series Of Images On Instagram

The reality TV star Kris Jenner recently took to her Instagram and wished her beau Corey Gamble on his birthday. Kris Jenner shared a series of pictures for her partner on his special day. The adorable wish caught everyone’s eye for one rather NSFW moment in the pictures. For all the people who are wondering Kris Jenner’s birthday wish for her boyfriend Corey Gamble, here is everything you need to know about it.

Kris Jenner's NSFW birthday wish for Beau Corey Gamble

The well-known celebrity mom and manager celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday with a cute message on Instagram. The post consisted of several pictures of the couple. However, the first picture of the post raised some eyebrows. In the picture, Kris Jenner has accessorised her look with a rather unique handbag. The bedazzled handbag in Kris Jenner’s hand has something written on it. In the picture, Kris Jenner is looking dapper in her glittery avatar as she opted for a black sequinned blazer while her boyfriend Corey Gamble is wearing a comfortable white sweatshirt. Here is a look at Kris Jenner’s Instagram wish for her partner.

Along with the images, Kris Jenner also posted a heartfelt message for Corey in the caption. She wished him a happy birthday and thanked God for putting him in her life calling Corey an incredible man. She further mentioned that every day with him is an adventure. She further added, “thank you for always looking out for all of us and holding us down. You make me laugh... and you are truly the life of every party. The fact that you can do the splits is epic. I love you babe!!! 🥰❤️🎂” She had also posted an apparent dance-off video clip between Corey Gamble and Tristan Thompson. See the video here

Who is Corey Gamble?

Corey Gamble is Kris Jenner’s long time boyfriend. The couple started seeing each other after Kris Jenner ended her relationship with ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner. According to a report by The Sun, the couple started dating back in 2014.

How old is Corey Gamble?

Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble turned 40 years old yesterday. He was born on November 10, 1980. A few days ago, Kris Jenner’s daughter and stylish diva Kim Kardashian turned 40 years old. This means that Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble is a few days younger than the 65 year old’s daughter.

