Kylie Jenner Is The Spitting Image Of Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner; See Uncanny Photo

On Monday, October 26, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner dropped her new leopard-inspired Kylie Cosmetics line leaving fans rejoiced. However, what left fans baffled is her uncanny resemblance with mother Kris Jenner in the promo video of her newly released line. Taking to Instagram, Kylie while announcing the launch posed in a leopard print ensemble while playing with the camera.

Kylie Jenner is the spitting image of mother Kris

The makeup mogul wore a thick smudge eyeliner and a set of chunky gold earrings to accessorise her look. However, her pixie cut wig made her appear exactly like the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner. Fans know that Kris always dons a bob cut hair-do and for the new promotional video, Kylie opted for a similar hairstyle as her mother.

The campaign new video begins with Kylie looking exactly like her mother and then moves towards showcasing several snaps of the reality star featuring in leopard print ensembles. Check it out here:

Fans react:

Fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between Kylie and her mother Kris. While some asked “if they just watched Kris” instead of Kylie, others went on to praise the video calling the beauty mogul “cheetalicious”. Fire and heart emoticons haven’t stopped flooding her comment section ever since the promo’s release. Take a look at how fans are reacting:

In other news, previously the Kardashian materfamilias collaborated with daughter Kylie for a YouTube video. The funny clip features the Kardashian matriarch applying makeup on her daughter’s face. At the same time, Kylie Jenner can be seen consistently commenting on her mother’s makeup techniques. Although criticised for almost everything, Kris was finally praised by Kylie for her eyeshadow technique. Kylie went on to call it ‘beautiful’ and disclosed that she was ‘impressed’ by her.

Apart from this, the beauty mogul took social media by storm with her recent picture with ex-beau Travis Scott. Sparking romance rumours, the picture left fans confused about their relationship. The duo shares a 2-year-old daughter Stormi, who they cordially co-parent.

