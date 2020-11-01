Did You Know That Kris Jenner Has A Special Nickname That Her Grandkids Call Her?

TV personality, manager, and businesswoman Kris Jenner rose to fame when she featured along with her family in the reality TV series titled Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The TV series started in 2007 and is currently running its 20th season. With the TV show coming to an end, take a look at the matriarch of the Kardashian and Jenner family, Kris Jenner sharing some special nuggets of her personal life.

Kris Jenner reveals what her grandchildren call her

Kris Jenner featured in a video on YouTube, which dates two years ago in 2018. Kris Jenner took Dee Hilfiger (creative director of Judith Leiber) on a closet tour. Kris showed her and her viewers a collection of Judith Leiber handbags that Kris had collected over 50 years. In the video, Kris shows one shimmery black clutch by Leiber brand where the word "LOVEY" is written in silver and in capital letters. It is then when Kris revealed that Lovey is actually the name by which her grandchildren call her, apart from Mason who still calls her grandma. She stated that when she was young, Lovey was actually the name of one of her mother's best friends, and she fell in love with the name so much, that she wanted to be called Lovey as well. Years later, now her grandchildren call her with that name. In the original video, the duo later went ahead and Kris then introduced the Leiber Couture's Fall 2018 collection as well.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most-watched American television reality shows. The series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has become one of the longest-running reality television series in the world. Most recently, the penultimate season (season 19) of the reality show has begun airing. The reality TV series mainly focuses on sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie. The show also features their parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. Over the years the season has shown the various relationships the family members have been with, their marriages, their kids, their breakups, their business ventures etc. The show will finally come to end next year in 2021 with 20th season to be the last season of the reality TV show.

