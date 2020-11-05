Kris Jenner's Birthday: Remember When 'Kris Jenner Devil' Took The Internet By Storm

TV personality Kris Jenner's birthday is here. Mother and manager to six children, she is said to be the mind behind the popular show Keeping up with the Kardashians. It is said that it was Kris Jenner's idea to capture her children's daily lives, their sufferings and traumas and document it all into a show, which lead to the birth of Kris Jenner's KUWTK.

Also Read | Times When The Kardashian Sisters Were Captured In The Same Frame

Also Read | Did You Know That Kris Jenner Has A Special Nickname That Her Grandkids Call Her?

What lead to her being called Kris Jenner devil?

It's Kris Jenner's birthday and the matriarch of the entire Kardashian and Jenner clan has always been in the news for the wrong reasons. Kris Jenner is now 65-years-old and started Keeping up with the Kardashians in the year 2007, six months after her daughter Kim Kardashian's alleged sex tape went viral. "There's a lot of people that have great ideas and dreams and what not,” Kris Jenner told the New York Times in 2015. “But unless you're willing to work really, really hard, and work for what you want, it's never going to happen.”

The show got instant viewership and critical acclaim as well. It is said that there were approximately 1.3 million average viewers for the show in the first month of its release. According to reports by various media portals like Vice.com and Cheatsheet, Kris Jenner is apparently aware of the criticism that surrounds her but she has remained unfazed. She has managed to convince a lot of people that her evils and villainous doings are exactly why she should be considered an icon.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Is The Spitting Image Of Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner; See Uncanny Photo

Also Read | Kim Kardashian West Talks About Keeping Up With The Kardashians Going Off-air

The reason why people and especially audience of the show, Keeping up with the Kardashians googled the term Kris Jenner devil is because on the 10 year anniversary of the show, when the ratings of the show were going down, three of her children announced pregnancy or started pregnancy rumours which earned her the tag of a devil. Reports by the afore-mentioned portals claimed that Kris Jenner very conveniently used her daughters, Kim, Khloe and Kylie's pregnancies to her benefit and to the show's as well. All these events lead to the phrase, "The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder." The show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, is going to air its last season in 2021 after 14 years since the series commenced.

Also Read | Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Here's A List Of Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Moments

Image Credit: Kris Jenner Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.