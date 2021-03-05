Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard To Host A Game Show On NBC Titled 'Family Game Fight'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaming up once again for a special NBC based game show. The game is expected to test out the bond and the strength of the families as a unit. The Hollywood couple will be hosting the one-hour long game show titled Family Game Fight. According to a news report by Deadline, the families will be competing for a grand cash prize and thus the excitement will be maintained throughout the game, giving some interesting moments. The network has currently revealed that a total of 10 episodes will be aired for the first season.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to host a game show on NBC

The coupe even spoke to the news portal mentioned above and expressed their thoughts on being part of the NBC game series. Kristen Bell spoke extensively revealing that for their first date, she and Dax actually met over a game night at her residence. Bell added that she called Dax over along with some friends and that's how they initially met. Kristen then went on to add that she remembers that Dax told her that he fell in love with her during those game night sessions. The actor said that Dax mentions that Kristen as a person is quite tiny, despite that he found it fascinating how dominant she was.

Dax said that Kristen was bossing everyone around, Kristen Bell then added that she too fell in love with him for a contrary reason. The actor revealed that she knew what she was doing and she knew Dax as a person is huge and despite that chose to not boss around. Bell said it was this factor that made her fall in love with him. She then exclaimed that she is excited to host Family Game Fight and play all day with her best friend, Dax Shepard. The husband also spoke at the point and said that Kristen is his favourite human to work with. Dax further added that she is funny, playful and just a joyful partner to work it and thus hee too looks forward to it. Dax also adorably added that besides all the qualities he mentioned, he feels Bell is also incredibly fun to look at, according to the news portal mentioned above.

