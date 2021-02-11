Kristen Bell Responds To Claim Raising Doubts About Her Marriage With Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is known to be rather upfront and straightforward in nature. She does not shy away from opening up about her personal life and her marriage with Dax Shepard on a public platform as well. She has made a few comments in the past that could be interpreted as aggressive towards her husband, which recently led to a fan making a statement on social media that the couple cannot “stand each other”. Kristen has made sure to give a fitting response to the claim – here is what she said.

Kristen Bell responds to a claim raising doubts on her marriage

The issue began when Dax Shepard responded to Pop Culture regarding a mural that was on side of his van, which shows Kristen clutching the leg of a buffed Dax, saying that Kristen was “not thrilled” at the “female empowerment” that was depicted in that mural. Responding to this news, a fan wrote on social media that every news that they see about the couple leads them to believe that the couple “can’t stand each other”, and that they “constantly fight”. Kristen then decided to give a strong-worded response to this netizen, according to E! Online.

She started by saying that both of them “adore each other” and that they are honest about how marriage can be “hard sometimes”. She then put on strong words in her reply, saying that, “You can’t always be in control, or right” and further said that it is necessary to be honest about the fact that a “perfect match is a myth”. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married to each other since 2013 and also have two children with each other.

Along with her acting career, Kristen Bell is also a recognised singer. She made her debut in television in the year 2003, in the show The Shield. Her most popular role comes in the show The Good Place, which ended last year. She has also worked in popular films like Zootopia, Frozen and its sequel, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, Bad Moms and many more.

