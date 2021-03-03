Kristen Bell Is Happy To Be Back At Work And Celebrates It With A Solo Dance Routine

Kristen Bell recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her dance moves. She was seen doing the happy dance as she was back at work. The actor seems to enjoy her solo dance party in a comfortable black night suit. She added a small note to her caption. Take a look at Kristen Bell's video below.

Kristen Bell's happy dance

In the post shared by Kristen, she can be seen flaunting her dance moves on a fury carpet. She also had her coffee/tea while dancing. Her hair was left loose and she wore a black night suit along with grey shoes. She was seen dancing on the song Coming In Hot by Andy Mineo. She captioned her post by writing, “An actor prepares. (can you tell I’m happy to be back at work??) #TheWomanInTheHouse.” Several of her fans and followers reacted to her post.

The Woman In The House

Kristen Bell has joined the newly announced Netflix limited series The Woman in the House. The show also stars Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett, Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Tom Riley. In the show, Bell will play heartbroken protagonist Anna. Her routine is the same every day: she sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. Later, when a handsome neighbour moves in across the street, she starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel until she witnesses a gruesome murder. Apart from playing a character in the show, Kristen will also executive produce the eight-episode series.

More about Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell began her professional acting career by starring in stage productions. She made her Broadway stage debut in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Later, she appeared in the thriller film Spartan. The actor received critical praise for her performance in the television drama film Gracie's Choice.

Her first major role was as the title character in the teen drama television series Veronica Mars. She appeared in several films such as Couples Retreat, When in Rome, The Boss, Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas and many more. She is known for voicing Princess Anna in the Disney animated fantasy films Frozen, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Frozen II.

