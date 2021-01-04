Kristen Bell Is All Praises For Husband Dax Shepard In This Adorable Birthday Post

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are among the well-known celebrity couples in Hollywood. Recently, Bell wished her husband, Shepard a happy birthday with an adorable post. She praised his commitment and honesty on a special day.

Kristen Bell pens adorable birthday wish for husband Dax Shepard

Born in 1975, Actor Dax Shepard turned 46 on January 2, 2021. His wife and actor Kristen Bell wished him with a cute post on her Instagram handle where she has more than 14 million followers. She mentioned that it is her favorite day of the year. Bell stated that she gets to celebrate the birth of her “very favorite human on earth,” and spoil him till he rots. She noted that Shepard’s commitment to growth is “astounding,” and his honesty is admirable for her. The Veronica star asserted that he also makes her laugh more than anyone. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's photo received loved by the fans. Check out her post below.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard started dating in late 2007 and announced their engagement in January 2010. Bell asked Shepard to marry her through Twitter, which he accepted. They tied the knot in 2013, at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, born in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The couple has appeared together in movies like When in Rome (2010), Hit and Run (2012), and CHiPs (2017).

Kristen Bell has worked in films like Spartan, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Couples Retreat, Scream 4, Stuck in Love, The Lifeguard, Bad Moms, The Disaster Artist, and more. She voices Anna in the Frozen animated film series. The actor has been seen on television in shows such as American Dreams, Veronica Mars, Heroes, Gossip Girl, The Good Place, Central Park, and others. Her Broadway performance includes The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Reefer Madness, The Crucible, A Little Night Music, and Hair.

Dax Shepard made his acting debut in 1998 with Hairshirt. He has appeared in movies like Zathura: A Space Adventure, Idiocracy, The Comebacks, Confessions of an Action Star, The Freebie, The Judge, El Camino Christmas, and others. His work on television includes Punk’d, Parenthood, The Ranch, and more.

