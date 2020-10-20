Kristen Bell Says 'it's That Time Of Year Again' As She Wishes Dax Shephard On Anniversary

American film and television actor Kristen Bell wished husband Dax Shephard on their wedding anniversary but in a rather quirky way. Just like last year, the couple had forgotten the exact date of their wedding anniversary this year around as well, revealed Bell herself in a humorous Instagram post. Sharing a mushy selfie with Shephard, the Veronica Mars star celebrated the marriage milestone and expressed her love for the Employee of the Month actor.

Kristen says, 'it's that time of the year' to wish Dax on their anniversary

Earlier today, Kristen Bell took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her wedding anniversary with husband Dax Shephard. The Good Place actor celebrated yet another successful year of togetherness with Dax by joking about always forgetting the exact date of their wedding. Along with sharing a loved up selfie with The Ranch star, the 40-year-old wrote, "Well, It's that time of the year again".

She added, "The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other "wasn't our anniversary last week at some point?" I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will. (sic)". In the picture shared by her, the man and wife were all smiles for the camera as they posed in casual outfits.

Check out Kristen Bell's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard tied the knot on October 17, 2013. The love birds have two daughters together, i.e. seven-year-old Lincoln and five-year-old Delta. Last year as well, the couple had forgotten the exact date of their wedding anniversary. In an extensive IG post last year, Bell had revealed stating, "We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary." She continued, "In truth, neither of us remember which day. That's because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since."

Take a look:

