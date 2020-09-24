'Bad Moms' Cast Boasts Of Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn And Kristen Bell in The Lead Roles

2016's Bad Moms is an American comedy film which is a humorous take on the plight of every mother around the world. The film showcases what happens when a trio of mothers turns 'Bad Moms'. Written and helmed by Jonas Lucas and Scott Moore, the comedy film boasts of Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn in the lead roles alongside an ensemble star cast. Thus, here's taking a look at the Bad Moms cast, from its lead actors to its supporting actors:

Mila Kunis as Amy Mitchell

The Black Swan fame, Mila Kunis plays the lead role of Amy Mitchell in Bad Moms. Mila as Amy plays a doting mother and a loving wife who also has a successful career to give equal importance to. However, an overworked and exhausted Amy joins forces with two other mothers, Kiki and Carla, to get away from her conventional responsibilities and enjoy life for a while.

Kristen Bell as Kiki

American actor, singer and producer, Kristen Anne Bell plays the second lead as Kiki in the comedy film. Kristen as Kiki is shown to be a stay-at-home mother of four children. In the film, her husband is shown to be extremely dominating, who expects her to take care of the house as well as the children with no assistance.

Kathryn Hahn as Carla Dunkler

The Crossing Jordan actor, Kathryn Hahn plays the third lead in Bad Moms as Carla Dunkler. Kathryn as Carla plays a sexually active single mother who has a laid-back attitude in life about everything. Carla is also shown to have an extremely hands-off approach when it comes to parenting as well.

Christina Applegate as Gwendolyn James

Married... With Children fame, Christina Applegate plays the role of Gwendolyn James in this 2016 film. Christina as Gwendolyn plays the PTA head and an antagonist of sorts. The Jon Lucas and Scott Moore directorial show Gwendolyn and Amy to always be at loggerheads with each other after Amy quits the PTA.

Supporting cast of 'Bad Moms'

Jada Pinkett Smith plays one of Gwendolyn's cronies, Stacy

Annie Mumolo plays another crony of Gwendolyn, Vicky

David Walton plays Amy's husband who cheats on her with a camgirl, Mike Mitchell

Oona Laurence plays Amy's daughter, Jane

Emjay Anthony plays Amy's son, Dylan

