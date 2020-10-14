Kristen Bell Supports Her Husband; Says 'I Will Stand By Him As He's Very Worth It'

The Good Place star Kristen Bell recently opened up about her husband, Dax Shepard’s health nearly one month after he revealed that he had relapsed following 16 years of sobriety. Bell spoke about his relapse and how she and her husband are moving forward together in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the Wednesday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Apart from that, the actor also opened up about his good qualities and why she admires him.

During the Zoom interview, provided by EllenTube Bell was asked about her husband’s health. To which Kristen said that Dax is actually doing really great. She also said that everybody is up against their own demons as sometimes it is anxiety and depression and sometimes it is substance abuse. She also revealed that despite Dax’s slip, she is proud that he was honest about it.

Kristen said that the thing she loves about Dax is that he was able to tell her that they need a different plan. She said that they have a plan with is if he has to take medication for any reason, Kristen will then have to administer it. But Dax said that they need a stronger plan. During the show, Kristen also said that among the many things that she admires about her husband is that he is very much addicted to growth.

Also read | Kristen Bell Lets Her Daughters Drink Non-alcoholic Beer During Zoom Class, Here's Why

She said that Dax is addicted to evolving and he even told her that he does not want to risk the family and he did. He also told her if they could put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again. In addition to figuring out a new plan, the actor revealed that she and her husband are going back to therapy and she will also continue to stand by his side because she feels that he is very, very worth it.

Also read | Dax Shepard Suffers Multiple Injuries Including Four Broken Ribs During Motorbike Accident

About Dax Shepard's relapse

On the September 25 episode of Armchair Expert, titled "Day 7," Shepard announced he had relapsed, revealing that he used painkillers after a motorcycle accident. On September 21, the episode was recorded while Shepard was sober for seven days.

Also read | Kristen Bell Shares Fun '2020 In Meme' Post Referring To Loopy Timeline Of The Good Place

Also read | Kristen Bell To No Longer Voice Molly In 'Central Park', Mentions Her 'acts Of Complicity'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.