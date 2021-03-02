'Saranga Dariya' Song: Samantha And Aishwarya Lekshmi Praise Sai Pallavi's Memorable Dance

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie Love Story is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The makers recently dropped the Saranga Dariya song. Sai is seen dancing her heart out in the song and it has received a huge response from the audience. Actors Aishwarya Lekshmi and Samantha Akkineni took to their social media handle to congratulate the actor. Take a look at the compliments on Sai Pallavi's latest song from her movie Love Story.

Aishwarya Lekshmi compliments Sai Pallavi for her performance

In Saranga Dariya, Sai Pallavi is seen attending a Mehandi ceremony while she performs with her friend for the bride. She wore a half saree and grooved to the song. Several fans complimented her for her dance moves in the song. Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films. She took to her Instagram story to compliment Sai Pallavi's latest song. She asked Sai if there is any bone in her body that does not dance.

She mentioned that the actor performed beautifully and Aishwarya has been humming the song from Sai Pallavi's movie since the day it released. She also asked her to teach her the hook step when they meet. Sai reposted her story and thanked her for the compliment. She also wrote that they would practice the hook step the next time they meet.

Samantha Akkineni compliments Sai Pallavi

Samantha Akkineni tweeted that this is the dance of the year. She also revealed the lyrical video of the song. She mentioned that Sai is mesmerising in the video. She also shared another song from the movie named Nee Chitram Choosi. Sai thanked her tweeting a thank you on her Twitter handle. Take a look at Samantha's compliments for the songs from Sai Pallavi's movie.

More about Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's movie

Love Story movie's release date is scheduled for April 16, 2021. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and the songs are composed by Pawan CH. Sai Pallavi will be seen playing Mounica while Naga Chaitanya will portray the role of Revanth.

