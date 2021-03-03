Charu Asopa Enjoys Dance Session During Romantic Getaway With Husband Rajeev Sen

TV actor Charu Asopa, along with husband Rajeev Sen, have jetted off to Goa to spend some quality time with each other. The duo is having a great time at their staycation and has been sharing stunning photos and videos on their social media feed constantly. On Tuesday, March 2, Charu Asopa, took to Instagram to share yet another video of her enjoying the beachy vibes and upon seeing the clip fans have gone all out to praise the actor.

Charu Asopa enjoys a short dancing session

The video sees Charu donning a backless multi-coloured top which is paired with white shorts. As the camera starts recording her, Dhavni Bhanushali and Jubin Nautiyal’s song Nayan begins to play in the background. Charu Asopa upon listening to the mellow beat starts to groove flawlessly. However, the uniqueness gets added when neon lights highlight the moves of the diva. It is yet unclear if the lights were later added using special effects but it surely has accentuated the party vibe of the duo. Check it out below:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the star went gaga over it. While some called her ‘beautiful’, others went on to show red heart emoticons on the clip. A user specifically asked where did the neon lights come from. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

On the same day, Charu also shared another romantic video which was filmed against the backdrop of the song, Goa Wale Beach Pe. In the video, Charu’s husband captures their romantic date on the beach. It appears that the two are having the time of their life. Take a look:

Charu Asopa has been giving her fans a sneak peek into their romantic getaway on social media. From beachy to sun-kissed pictures, her Instagram feed has evoked wanderlust in the minds of many. Here’s another photo clicked during their vacation:

The couple’s Goa outing comes just days after the actor celebrated her 32nd birthday. Thanking her husband, on the occasion of her birthday, the actor wrote, “Thank you baby for making my birthday so special I love you”. See the post below:

