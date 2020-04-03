Kristen Bell Recalls Her Early Audition Days, Says She Was Told 'you're Not Pretty Enough'

Frozen 2 actor Kristen Bell in a recent interview spoke about how at several auditions she was told: “she’s not pretty enough”. Bell also shared her early days casting experience in this interview. She also spoke about how Hollywood has witnessed a huge change since her early days as a struggling actor in the industry.

Many Hollywood celebrities in the past have spoken about their struggles during the early days of their career. Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Frozen 2 actor Kristen Bell recently shared her career experiences with a media portal. In the interview, Kristen Bell revealed that during several auditions she was told she is “not pretty enough”.

While talking about these incidents Kristen Bell revealed that she would get a certain type of feedback while giving auditions. She was told, “Well, you’re not pretty enough to play the pretty girl,”. She further added a similar response was given when she auditioned for the quirky character, she was told, “you’re not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl.”

During the interview, Kristen Bell said that she tried her best to not let the criticism affect her. She continued and stated that at one point in time she questioned herself whether she was meant to be an actor. But during the interview, Kristen Bell also said that she is ecstatic that the industry is beginning to change. She praised Hollywood for being inclusive and coming up with “dimensional” roles.

Kristen Bell furthermore said that as she is growing older she can see those prerequisite boxes changing and have almost disappeared. She continued and said that we are not in the 80s where you have to be to the popular girl and then the nerd ends up getting the guy. Bell concluded the interview and said that inclusivity and dimensional roles in the industry are opening up a lot of opportunities “to play and pretend”.

