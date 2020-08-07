Kristen Bell Shares Fun '2020 In Meme' Post Referring To Loopy Timeline Of The Good Place

In a recent trend, actors are sharing a meme of how 2020 is going using their own movies. Recently Kristen Bell also followed the trend and shared her version of it. She chose her television series called The Good Place. Here's what this is about.

Kristen Bell's 2020 in memes challenge

On Kristen Bell's Instagram story, she shared a post of how 2020 seems to be going for her. She used a reference from her own television series called The Good Place. Take a look:

Also Read: Reese Witherspoon Shared A Meme On Herself To Describe Months Of 2020 & Everyone Agrees!

'Jeremi Berimy' is an episode as well as an integral reference in the plotline of The Good Place. It has been one of the most popular show in recent times. The show also stars Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, and William Jackson Harper along with Maya Rudolph and Mark Evan Jackson in guest appearances throughout the show. The Good Place is a hilarious take on life after death and the characters in the show try to find the meaning of life after they die.

2020 in memes challenge was first attempted by Reese Witherspoon who used her movies as a reference to show how the months have been and will be. The post was much appreciated by her contemporaries who feel they should call it the Reese Witherspoon Challenge. Many celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevinge, and even Netflix have also participated in it. Take a look at the posts.

Also Read: Emmy Nominations: Netizens React To Reese, Kristen Bell & Others Being Snubbed

Also Read: Kristen Bell To No Longer Voice Molly In 'Central Park', Mentions Her 'acts Of Complicity'

Also Read: Kristen Bell Reveals How Dax Shepard Broke All The Bones In His Arm

Also Read: Legally Blonde 3: Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor To Co-write As They Get Elle Woods' Approval

Also Read: 'Legally Blonde 3' To Bring In Famous Collaborators Mindy Kaling And Dan Goor As Writers

Kristen Bell admits she is not a 'cool mom'

In other news, Kristen Bell is married to Dax Shephard and is the mother of two. She has a son named Lincoln (7) and Delta (5). In a recent interview with YahooLife, she said confessed she is not a cool mom. When asked if starring in Frozen and Frozen 2 as the voice of Anna makes her the coolest mom in America, Bell said that she is far from it and her life, in reality, is a mess.

Kristen Bell also confessed how her kids do not she is cool at all. In fact, the When in Rome actor thinks that the only reason she might be perceived as a 'cool mom' is that she tries to laugh at herself and her own messy life. Talking about her style of parenting, the actor revealed that her kids do not have a room of their own and have to share with their grandma when the latter comes over. Bell added that the topic of privacy will up for discussion when her children turn 16, but right now she need to learn how to share.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson Joins Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine In 'Don't Worry Darling' Cast

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Has A 'Hannah Montana' Room, Here's How You Can Get Your Own Too

Also Read: Bella Hadid Reveals Racism Exists In Fashion World, Expresses Empathy For 'coloured Peers'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.