Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana In 'Spencer' First Look Out! See Here

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Kristen Stewart play the character of Princess Diana on the big screen and ever since the announcement of Spencer, there has been a lot of buzz around the movie and the Spencer cast. Recently, the Spencer first look has dropped showing Kristen Stewart as the exact replica of Princess Diana. Read further ahead to know more about Spencer first look.

'Spencer' First Look out!

Kristen Stewart has been working on one of her most awaited projects, Spencer. Recently, Neon Rated (official production company of Spencer) took to their official Instagram handle in order to share the Spencer first look where Kristen Stewart can be seen dressed exactly like Princess Diana. The caption for this post read, “Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER”.

Official 'Spencer' synopsis

December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage have long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Even though it’s been over twenty years since Princess Diana tragically expired, her legacy has only been growing since then. While having an interview with InStyle, Kristen Stewart revealed that she finds the accent “intimidating as hell”. She also revealed that she is currently working on getting her accent right and even has a dialect coach on board. When asked about how well has Kristen Stewart researched about Princess Diana, the actor said that she has finished over two biographies of Princess Diana and has planned to finish all her research material before she actually steps into the character of Princess Diana, playing it on the big screen.

Spencer is going to be helmed by Pablo Larrain, who also brought the critically acclaimed biopic of Jackie to the audience in 2016. The movie has been written by Steven Knight and co-produced by Pablo Larrain, Juan de Dios, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, and Paul Webster.

Spencer casts Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris as the lead characters. The plot of Spencer revolves around Princess Diana’s very emotional journey as she decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. The movie depicts how calm and composed Princess Diana was even after all the rumors of affairs and divorce came her way. The shooting for the movie began in January 2021 and is expected to release some time this year.

