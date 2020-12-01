Kristen Stewart Reveals Most Intimidating Part About Playing Princess Diana In 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart is one of the most well-known and celebrated actors in the American movie industry. Currently, the actor has been preparing to play the character of Princess Diana in the upcoming movie, Spencer. Recently, she revealed what she finds most intimidating about playing the character of Princess Diana. Read further ahead to know more about Kristen Stewart's role in the upcoming and awaited movie.

Kristen Stewart talks about her role as Princess Diana

As an actor, there can be a lot of pressure while portraying the character of a huge public figure on-screen. Even though it has been over two decades since Princess Diana tragically passed away, her legacy has only kept on growing. Kristen Stewart will be portraying the character of Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer, that will begin its shooting at the start of the next year. While having an interview with InStyle recently, the actor revealed what she finds most intimidating about playing the part.

Kristen Stewart revealed that she finds the accent “intimidating as hell”. This is because people know the voice of the Princess as it is so distinct and particular. The actor said that she is working on it right now and has her dialect coach on board. In terms of research, Kristen Stewart has gotten through two and a half biographies of Princess Diana and is planning on finishing all the material before she actually goes ahead to play the part.

The Twilight actor revealed that the story of Princess Diana is one of the saddest stories to ever exist and she doesn’t only want to play the character of Princess Diana but in fact, wants to know her implicitly. Kristen Stewart concluded by saying that she hasn’t been this excited to play a part in a very long time.

Even though there is a lot of pressure on Kristen Stewart to get her portrayal of Princess Diana right, it seems as though the actor is completely ready to take on the challenge. The movie, Spencer is going to be helmed by Pablo Larraín. The director of this movie is the same person who also brought to the audience the brilliant biopic Jackie in 2016.

