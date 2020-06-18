Kristen Stewart Playing Princess Diana In 'Spencer' Leaves Netizens Divided

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart who is known for her role in the Twilight series is all set to play the role of Princess Diana in the upcoming Princess Diana movie. According to reports, the movie will be titled as Spencer and is expected to begin its production in early 2021. However, the choice of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has left fans of Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana divided. Here is how netizens reacted to the choice of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

Internet is divided with choice of Kristen Stewart Princess Diana

After reading this news, some fans expressed excitement while the other people are strongly against this casting decision. A lot of fans shared hilarious GIFs to share their reactions on this. One user also suggested that the makers could find a British actress to play this part. Some of the users also branded this as a terrible idea of casting Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

Princess Diana in heaven scrolling through Twitter and seeing Kristen Stewart is set to play her in a movie like pic.twitter.com/YoYqldNbQG — ✨ (@heyjaeee) June 17, 2020

UM you could find a British actress — Lucky Cedarlane (@LuckyCedarlane) June 17, 2020

“Kristen Stewart will play princess Diana.”



Anyone with sense: pic.twitter.com/9ISPianYts — Steen🤩 (@Steen_Titan) June 17, 2020

kristen stewart as lady diana.... i kind of absolutely hate it — ً (@filmsbye) June 17, 2020

kristen stewart is playing princess diana in an upcoming biopic pic.twitter.com/cTHTGT7qfC — Black is Beautiful (@BLMBeautiful) June 17, 2020

While a section of users slammed the casting decision, Kristen Stewart’s loyal fan base praised this decision. Some of the fans also said that they are ready to book advance tickets for 'Spencer'. Several fans commented that Kristen Stewart is the perfect person to play this role as she had to live much of her life in the public eye like Diana Spencer.

people hating on kristen stewart for being casted as princess diana when the only movies they’ve seen of her are the twilight movies pic.twitter.com/x6sgTgEih3 — ian✨ (@vividstyIe) June 17, 2020

Kristen Stewart playing a famous woman who was doggedly pursued by a press that made a savage feast out of her personal life?



I think she'll be able to tap into that. — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) June 17, 2020

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana ??? Can’t wait to watch my two fav souls in one body. pic.twitter.com/w4mzG3zUE6 — Irmak BLM (@APrincessIssue) June 17, 2020

KRISTEN STEWART IS PLAYING PRINCESS DIANA IN A FILM DIRECTED BY Pablo Larraín CAN YALL HEAR ME SCREAM pic.twitter.com/nE4TeDy2S5 — Mody | BLM (@WildfireKristen) June 17, 2020

"Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana"



me: pic.twitter.com/FBMgZLyLB0 — krie (@stewartxrnlds) June 17, 2020

About the Princess Diana movie

Pablo Larraín is all set to cast Kristen Stewart in Spencer. In a recent media interaction, he opened up about the movie and Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. Talking about the movie Spencer, Pablo Larraín said that the movie will be based on one critical weekend in the early 1990s when Princess Diana decided that her marriage with Prince Charles was not working. He said that her decision of leaving this fairytale of a story with Prince Charles and going by herself is kind of an upside-down fairytale and that is the heart of the movie.

He also talked about why he wanted Kristen Stewart for the role. He said that Kristen Stewart is one of the greatest actors around today. He further praised Kristen Stewart and said that she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well.

