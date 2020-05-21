Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke's £20m Malibu Beach House Was Once Eyed By Princess Diana

American businessman Stan Kroenke is one of the richest sports owners in the world and is the majority owner of Premier League club Arsenal, MLS side Colorado Rapids, NBA side Denver Nuggets and NFL side Los Angeles Rams. The Arsenal owner is an avid collector of properties and has properties in Colorado and Montana, as well as a penthouse in the five-star Montage in Beverly Hills. Also among the Arsenal owner's prized possessions is the Stan Kroenke Malibu house worth a reported £20 million, which was once eyed by Princess Diana.

Stan Kroenke Malibu House worth: Inside Arsenal owner's beachside property

The Stan Kroenke Malibu House is on the Pacific Coast Highway and sits above Paradise Cove. The Stan Kroenke Malibu house features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, has a remarkable swimming pool and also boasts a tennis court. The Stan Kroenke Malibu house worth is estimated to be around £20 million by The Sun. The Stan Kroenke Malibu house also hosts three reception rooms, while the kitchen opens into a pool, and the living room has a limestone fireplace and pine boards. Luscious gardens surround the five-acre lot, and the Stan Kroenke Malibu house has high-profile neighbours in Friends star Courteney Cox, U2 guitarist The Edge, former supermodel Cindy Crawford and pop star Lady Gaga.

Arsenal could face problems in the transfer market despite Stan Kroenke's cash injection #AFC #PL https://t.co/X41gtjqc4v — Republic (@republic) April 23, 2020

Stan Kroenke net worth: Arsenal owner's house was previously owned by Princess Diana and Julie Andrews

According to The Sun, the Arsenal owner's house was once eyed by Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed and was set to be their secluded pad. Dodi Fayed had purchased the property for around £7 million before the couple's tragic death in Paris months later. Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell an interview with ABC News in 2007 revealed Princess Diana believed it would be a great lifestyle for the children growing up, free from the class system and establishment. The house was also previously owned by Hollywood actress Julie Andrews. Stan Kroenke purchased the property a year after Dodi and Princess Diana died, for a reported £8million in 1998.

Stan Kroenke Malibu House worth: Stan Kroenke net worth

According to Forbes, the Stan Kroenke net worth figure is estimated to be around £8 billion ($10 billion). Kroenke's Sports and Entertainment Group is listed as the richest sports business in the world. The 72-year-old is also the co-owner of Screaming Eagle, which is a vineyard in Napa Valley. The Arsenal owner holds commercial real estate through the Kroenke Group, and THF Realty, both based in Missouri. Together, they own more than 200 properties, according to data compiled by Real Capital Analytics. The Arsenal owner also owns ranches comprising about 2 million acres in the US and Canada with one in Texas costing £500 million big enough to fit New York and Los Angeles in.

(Image Courtesy: Online USA)