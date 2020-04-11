Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Calls Her 'my Favorite Person' In Birthday Post

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart who ringed in her 30th birthday on April 10, received love from her fans all across the globe. But what caught the attention of the netizens was the rare unseen romantic picture of the Twilight star that was shared by her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer on her Instagram handle to commemorate her birthday.

The romantic snap

Meyer shared a sweet selfie of the two on April 10 and also expressed her love towards the birthday girl. In the snap, Meyer seems to be unaware of the fact that she is being clicked as she looks off-the camera and wraps her arm around Kristen while she clicks the selfie.

Meyer captioned the picture and wrote that it gives her great pleasure to extend her best wishes on her "absolute favorite person" birthday and also expressed the beautiful feeling she has towards the 'Charlie's Angel' star. According to reports, the two lovebirds became romantically linked when they were spotted kissing in August, a month after Stewart seemingly parted ways from her previous love and model Stella Maxwell.

Low-profile relationship

The couple usually tries to keep their relationship timeline under the wraps. As per reports, it was Stewart who initiated and opened up about Meyer in an interview with a local media outlet in November 2019 and said that she cannot wait to propose her girlfriend. But she did not spill the beans as to where and when she will propose Meyer.

Several fans of the star showered their blessings on her special day in the comment section an also poured in their best wishes to the couple. One of the users requested Meyer to share more such snaps on her birthday to make it even more special and memorable. Another user while extending out his birthday wishes to his "favourite star" expressed his happiness of donating some amount on her birthday project. A third user chimed in and thanked for sharing the snaps and also asked her to take care of the birthday girl.

