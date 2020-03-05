Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart's Relationship Timeline And How It Hit A Rocky Patch

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart met on the sets of Twilight in the year 2008. Love started brewing between them and they were once one of the most loved and popular couples of Hollywood. Here is the complete love story of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and the reason why the duo called it splits.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart before Twilight

Before he bagged Twilight, Robert Pattinson was seen in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire essaying the role of Cedric Diggory when he was just 18 years old. He also earned fame when he acted in youth theatres in England. However, Robert Pattinson became a household name in the year 2008 when he played the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight.

Kristen Stewart began acting when she was 8-years-old. She played the role of a diabetic daughter in the movie Panic Room for which she was nominated for a Young Artist Award. Later, she was seen in movies like Welcome to Rileys, The Yellow, Handkerchief and more. She became a fan favourite by essaying the role of Isabella Swan in the Twilight Saga.

The Twilight period

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart began dating with Twilight in the year 2008. Their immortal love story was loved by both fans and critics alike. The couple became the on-screen and off-screen sweethearts and fans were obsessed with their hot chemistry. The duo also won the award for Best Kiss at the MTV Awards in May 2009.

The Break-Up

As per reports in June 2012, Pattinson broke up with Kristen as she cheated on him with Rupert Sanders. Kristen Stewart and Sanders met each other on the sets of Snow White and the Hunstman. Sanders' wife Libert Ross essayed the role of Stewart’s mother in the movie. Stewart reportedly called her affair with Rupert Sanders a momentary indiscretion. Fans were stumped to see the most-loved couple, Robert and Kristen falling apart.

Post their separation

Kristen Stewart became more open about her sexuality post her split with Robert Pattinson. Her name was reportedly paired with Alicia Cargile, Solo, Stella Maxwell and more. As per reports, Kristen Stewart also informed the media that although she is seeing girls, she is still interested in men. She also opened up about her sexuality to an entertainment portal saying that it is so grey and that she is just trying to acknowledge fluidity and greyness in her sexuality which has always existed.

Robert Pattinson was also reportedly linked with a few women post his break-up with Kristen. As per reports, in the year 2015, Robert got engaged with the British Singer FKA Twigs, but the duo called it quits because of their hectic work schedules. Robert also has been reportedly linked with Bradley Cooper’s one-time girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

