Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart's Cutest 'Twilight' Moments

Robert Pattinson is all set to star in the upcoming DC flick currently titled as The Batman. This year Pattinson will be seen in a Christopher Nolan film titled Tenet. But fans will always remember him for his character portrayal of Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, which made him a household name. In The Twilight Saga, he was seen romancing with Kristen Stewart, who played the role of Bella Swan. Read on to know more about the cutest Ed and Bella moments from The Twilight Saga:

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's cute Twilight Saga moments

'I Feel Very Protective Of You'

In one of the scenes from Twilight, Bella is seen talking to Cullen, sitting in a restaurant. She asks him about how he knew where she was and confronts him to know if he was stalking her or not. Bella then decided to leave knowing that Edward is not answering back. Edward then holds her hand and tells her that he indeed stalked her. He then says that he feels very protective of her, and also states that she is the only person in the world, whose mind he cannot read. Here is a clip of the scene.

READ | Chris Evans' 'Bermuda' Announced; 'Doctor Strange' Director Scott Derrickson To Helm It

'Hold On Tight'

One of the best Edward-Bella scenes comes when Cullen takes Bella out of her window, for some sightseeing. He picks her up on her back and starts climbing tall trees calling referring to himself as a spider-monkey. Bella and Ed then pause to notice the surrounding and Bella tells him that this feels like a dream and that she cannot believe it. Then the two make out. Here is a clip of the scene.

READ | Robert Pattinson's Batman Suit Should Have These Utility Add-ons According To Fans



READ | Robert Pattinson's Top Indie Films Of The Decade; See List



'The Skin of a Killer'

In one scene, Edward takes Bella to a jungle. He takes his shirt off and stands in the sunlight and as the sunlight hits his skin, Bella can see that his skin shines bright like a diamond. He tells her that this is the skin of a killer and she replies that it is beautiful, adoring something in Edward which he himself hates. It is one of the best moments of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

READ | Robert Pattinson's Cedric Diggory And Other Characters That Die In Harry Potter Films



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.