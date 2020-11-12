'Happiest Season' Release Date: When Does The Kristen Stewart Starrer Release?

One of the best things about the Holiday season is being able to kick back with a cup of hot chocolate and great Holiday rom-com movies. Around this time every year, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Hallmark bring us an incredible line up of Holiday movies that make us fall in love with the cold holiday season even more. Happiest Season is the new Holiday rom-com that will be making its way on Hulu very soon. Read on to find out, “When does Happiest Season release?”

Happiest Season release date

When does Happiest Season release?

The Kristen Stewart starrer will release on Hulu on November 25, 2020. The film stars Canadian actor Mackenzie Davis as Kristen’s girlfriend. Like most shows on Hulu, the film will most likely release at 12:00 AM PT, which is 3:00 AM EST.

Here’s the storyline of Happiest Season

Hulu’s Happiest Season follows Abby, played by Kristen Stewart, a young and very much in love woman who plans on proposing to her partner Harper, played by Mackenzie Davis, at Harper’s family holiday party. However, like many planned proposals in Holiday movies, this one goes down the trash very fast, as Abby realises that her beloved girlfriend has yet to come out to her conservative family. In the Happiest Season trailer of this film, Harper says, “I am scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them.” In another dialogue, Harper is heard saying in the trailer, through tears. “I am not hiding you, I am hiding me.” Happiest Season is a Clea Du’Vall-directed rom-com.

The screenplay of the movie is written by Mary Holland and Du Vall. In an earlier interview given to People Magazine, the Twilight fame actor Kristen Stewart revealed that she had always wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com film. The 30-year-old actor revealed that she was very proud of the writer/director Clea DuVall for carving this story at this point in time.

Happiest Season cast

The Hulu film has an ensemble cast which includes Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Holland, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen. A report on the film’s IMDb page reveals that Kristen Stewart became a part of the movie’s cast back in November 2018, while 33-year-old Davis joined the cast in January 2019. The remaining cast was finalised around January 2020, with Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy as the new additions.

