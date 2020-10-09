Kristen Stewart Says 'felt Enormous Pressure' To Publicly Come Out About Her Sexuality

Kristen Stewart, one of the most celebrated actors in the Hollywood industry, has often made the headlines for her changing relationship status. Recently, the actor opened up about the 'enormous pressure' that she felt while she was publically coming out of the closet. Read further ahead to know more about what Kristen Stewart faced and how the actor dealt with it.

Kristen Stewart on coming out of the closet

The Twilight fame actor has her upcoming movie, Happiest Season lined up, for which fans have eagerly been waiting for. The plot of the film revolves around a lesbian couple where one of the two girls is yet to come out to her conservative parents. While promoting the movie, Kristen Stewart revealed that she personally related to that character due to her own experience of coming out in front of society.

While having a candid chat with InStyle, Kristen Stewart said that the first time she ever dated a girl, she was immediately being asked if she was a lesbian. She felt like maybe the news had hurt the people she had been with. Kristen Stewart revealed that because of her romantic life immediately became a front-page story, she started closing herself off, not because she was ashamed of being openly gay but because she didn't like to give herself away to the public.

Kristen Stewart added that she felt like the media was demanding a lot of her personal information and that felt like "such thievery" to the actor. She said that there was an added pressure of representing a group of people, and representing queerness was not something that Kristen Stewart understood back then. At the time, Kristen Stewart was being hounded about labelling herself.

Kristen Stewart said that she did feel enormous pressure, but it wasn't put on the actor by the LGBTQ community. The actor admitted that she was a kid, and felt personally affronted. Now, Kristen Stewart said that things are different for her. The actor happily admitted that now she relishes it and loves the idea that anything she does with ease rubs off on somebody who is struggling. Kristen Stewart starrer Happiest Season is currently slated to open in theatres on November 25, 2020.

