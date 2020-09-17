Robert Pattinson And Ladylove Suki Waterhouse's Park PDA Wins Twitterati's Hearts

Robert Pattinson was recently spotted spending quality time with his ladylove, Suki Waterhouse, for the first time since he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Their PDA at a park in London was captured by Daily Mail first and it soon went viral across social media platforms. The pictures of the love birds' park date shelled out major couple goals on social media, having fans swooning over their PDA.

Robert & Suki's romantic date becomes a trending topic of discussion among fans

On September 16, 2020, several pictures of Robert Pattinson and lover Suki Waterhouse surfaced on the internet which took the internet by surprise. Earlier this month, it was reported that the shoot of Pattinson's The Batman was stalled after he tested positive for COVID-19. Now, it seems like the Twilight actor has speedily recovered as his mushy date with Suki marked his first-ever public appearance after he supposedly fell prey to the novel virus a couple of days after resuming The Batman's shoot.

In the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, the celebrity couple looked aww-dorable together as they cuddled with each other and shared kisses on a bench along with enjoying a cup of coffee. Pattinson was spotted sporting a hooded black sweatshirt over a white tee, paired with dark blue oversized shorts and black sneakers, rounded off with a cap and a pair of sunglasses.

On the other hand, his ladylove wore an oversized light olive green t-shirt with a pair of black hot shorts and black sneakers. Check out some of the pictures from Robert and Suki's park date, that went viral on social media, below:

Awwww my baby looks so happy and healthy!! 😍❤️ #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/bdpaeNYAA0 — Little Mermaid (@v_mermaid91) September 16, 2020

We Fans are So Happy 😁 At last Rob gets healed ❤ and was spotted today in London with Suki ❤❤ Our #Batman Returns ! Such a great relief !!

Source @DailyMailCeleb Sep16, 2020

📸 https://t.co/6ELnsZjORm#RobertPattinson #SukiWaterhouse pic.twitter.com/TcKB8IqdI3 — Absolutely Rob (@sweenypowl) September 16, 2020

It’s days like this where I wish I was Suki Waterhouse. They’re so adorable together 😍 #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/fvH3Mqrbex — rebel (@chicagoRebel) September 16, 2020

For the unversed, any individual who shows symptoms or has tested positive for the COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has to quarantine themselves for at least ten days. The Tenet actor and his model lover have been in a relationship with each other for more than two years now, and are currently living together in London.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that while Pattinson had self-isolated himself after contracting COVID-19, the makers are trying to shoot the film as much as they can, without the protagonist. Not so long ago, the much-awaited teaser of The Batman was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube which has hiked the excitement among fans for its release.

