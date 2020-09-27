'She Hulk' To Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'; Top Movies And Shows Releasing Soon

Hollywood and American television have some big projects lined up for this year. From the female superheroes She-Hulk and Black Widow to Batman and others, there are some highly anticipated movies in the works and set to be out soon. Read on to know what movies from Hollywood will hit the screens in the upcoming months.

She-Hulk

Revolving around the story of Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walter, She-Hulk is a Disney+ Hotstar series. As Tatiana Maslany plays the lead role of Jennifer, Mark Ruffalo will also be seen in the show as The Hulk. Jennifer develops her powers when she gets a blood transfusion from her brother Bruce. She-Hulk has control over her powers, unlike her brother's enraged version.

Batman

The upcoming Batman film was slated to release on June 21, 2021, but now has been pushed over to October 2021. It stars Robert Pattinson as the Batman. The shoots were resumed in London recently but had to be paused as the Twilight star tested positive for COVID-19. The movie trailer was released on August 22 at the DCFandome conventions and the audience raved about the movie.

Black Widow

Marvel is all set with its upcoming Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff. David Harbour, Florence Pugh, OT Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz appear as supporting cast. The first trailer of the movie has a sequence where Romanoff and Yelena are seen fighting in Budapest, while the clip ends with a car-chase.

Death On The Nile

An adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel and the sequel to the 2017 crime-thriller Murder on The Orient Express, Death on the Nile is ready to hit screens on October 23, 2020. Kenneth Branagh, who is the director, also returns to play his role as Detective Hercule Poirot. The film's ensemble cast also features Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.

No Time To Die

Another big release of the year is the Bond movie, No Time To Die. This is reportedly the last time Craig will be seen as Agent 007. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the movie is scripted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It will begin in Jamaica and stars Lashana Lynch. Rami Malek plays a negative character. It has Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, and Jeffrey Wright in other pivotal roles.

