Robert Pattinson Reveals How He Mastered Southern Accent In 'The Devil All The Time'

Robert Pattinson is garnering a lot of appreciation for his upcoming Netflix project The Devil All the Time. From robust acting to laudable accent, the 34-year-old perfected every small detail for the psychological thriller. Pattinson recently spoke about how he mastered the Southern American accent and revealed the nitty-gritty of his preparations for the film during a conversation with his director Antonio Campos.

Campos, in a conversation with Pattinson for Netflix Film Club, said that he remembers a lot of the process working with the Harry Potter actor, particularly highlighting how he avoided a dialect coach and then finally showed up to set one day in his character speaking in the Southern accent. Pattinson revealed that he just wandered around the city, observing people speak in the Southern dialect and certain pronunciations just tickled him which he recorded in his phone and practiced a lot.

Robert Pattinson opens up about his character

Robert Pattinson, while talking about his character Preston Teagardin, said "I remember Teagardin really standing out, even though it's a pretty amoral kind of narcissistic, kind of monster in a lot of ways, it also got a lot of energy. It really came off the page." He said that there was something exciting about that character that appealed to him and inspired him to play it. Pattinson plays a new preacher in the town who has an eye for young girls.

The movie is based on the 2011 novel by Donald Ray Pollock titled The Devil All the Time. The movie also stars Spiderman actor Tom Holland, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, and Eliza Scanlen. The film is available on Netflix to watch and has a run-time of 138 minutes.

