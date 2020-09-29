Robert Pattinson Reveals Unique Link Between 'The Batman' And 'Twilight'

Robert Pattinson, in his recent interview, revealed that there is a common link between his movies Twilight and The Batman. Known for his brilliant performance in the Twilight series, the actor is all prepped to play the role of Batman in the DC series. Though his roles in these two movies are quite different, according to Robert Pattinson, there is a common thread between them. Take a look.

Also Read Samuel L. Jackson To Reprise His Role As Nick Fury In New Marvel Disney Plus Series?

Watch The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser

Robert Pattinson is all set to try his hand at a superhero movie. According to his interview with Total Film Magazine via Digital Spy, the actor confessed that the idea of messing things up excited him in an unusual way. He weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight and stated that it made him feel confident. He added that he was aware of the feeling when he knew that many people would be watching his work because he had faced it during the release of Twilight.

Speaking about his upcoming movie, he mentioned that The Batman was not an origin tale but would show the initial days of Batman. He later added that it was really important for him as a lot of other stories of Batman were about how he had to master his fear in order to become Batman.

Also read 'She Hulk' To Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'; Top Movies And Shows Releasing Soon

‘The Batman’ Team

Written by Matt Reeves and created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, The Batman is slated to release in 2021. The cast of the movie includes Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Charlie Carver, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Maz Carver, and several others.

Also read Robert Pattinson Reveals How He Mastered Southern Accent In 'The Devil All The Time'

Robert Pattinson in Twilight

Robert was cast opposite Kristen Stewart in the series. It was a vampire-based fantasy romance that revolved around the life of a teenage girl who fell in love with a vampire. The entire story was based on the novel by Stephanie Meyer. The main cast members of the series included Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Jacob Black along with a set of several actors essaying the role of vampires, humans, and other creatures. The movie series gained popularity among the audience in no time.

Also Read 'The Batman' Exterior Chase Sequences To Be Filmed In Chicago In October

Image Source: Stills from The Batman- DC Fan Dome Teaser on Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.