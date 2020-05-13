Robert Pattinson Swore On "stack Of Bibles" To Stay Away From Kristen Stewart, Here's Why

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's chemistry in the screen adaptation of Twilight amazed the audience and gathered a huge fan following too. The duo immortalised the characters of human Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen who went against all odds to be with each other. The actors even dated for quite some time before calling it quits. However, recently it was revealed that Robert Pattinson was made to swear that he would stay away from an underage Kristen Stewart.

Robert Pattinson was sworn to keep a "safe distance" from Kristen Stewart

In 2007, when actors were being cast for the first movie of Twilight, Kristen Stewart aka Bella Swan was already on board. She was 17-years old at that time. However, the hunt for Edward Cullen was still on and it was shortlisted to for actors, Robert Pattinson, Ben Barnes, Jackson Rathbone and Shiloh Fernandez. However, director Catherine Hardwicke had trouble finalising the actors and sought out the help of Kristen to finalise the actor.

Catherine Hardwicke recalled in an interview with an entertainment portal that she had not been keen on casting Robert Pattinson at first for the role. The actor had paid for his own flight to visit the director's house where he was asked to perform the kissing scene in the bedroom with Kristen Stewart. The audition had taken place in Hardwicke's own bedroom.

Further in the interview, Catherine Hardwicke recalled that Robert Pattinson's first take had been "wild" and she had to remind that the movie was PG-13. In the next few takes, Pattinson had proved himself as a worthy Edward Cullen and the rest was history. The director also noted the "electricity" between the two actors instantly.

Later in the interview, Catherine Hardwicke also recalled making Robert Pattinson swear on a stack of bibles that he would stay away from Kristen Stewart. She warned him that Stewart was underage and he would end up being arrested if he did not "focus". When asked about the footage from the audition, Catherine Hardwicke had said it would never be released since "It would start riots".

In other news, Twilight author, Stephanie Meyer has come up with a new book called Midnight Sun. The book would be told from Edward Cullen's perspective. It is expected to release on August 4, 2020.

