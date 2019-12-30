Cristiano Ronaldo Turned Down By Russian Model Viktoria Odintcova?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global superstar and unsurprisingly has a huge fan base. Russian model Viktoria Odintcova, however, revealed that she passed up on the opportunity to get to know Cristiano Ronaldo a long time ago.

"@Cristiano even wrote to me. It was a long time ago. He wrote, ‘Hi, how are you?’ “I deleted the message and didn’t reply.



"Of course I didn’t give him a chance, come on! I know some other girls he wrote too.’" Odintcova claims. 🤔https://t.co/NmIRYHS2Ix — Legit.ng (@legitngnews) December 27, 2019

Viktoria Odintcova reveals Cristiano Ronaldo incident

Recently, on a Russian show Makarena, Viktoria Odintcova claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo slid into her Instagram DMs a long time ago. Odintcova added, Ronaldo wrote to her, ‘Hi, how are you?’

She immediately deleted the message and opted against replying to the footballing sensation. According to Odintcova, megastars like Ronaldo just send out messages to dozens of people like a newsletter and wait for a reply.

Viktoria Odintcova's celebrity friends

Viktoria Odintcova is a social media sensation with over 5 million followers on Instagram. She further shed light on her other celebrity interactions admitting she remains good friends with six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Odintcova added that the last time Hamilton messaged her was on November 15 to wish her on her birthday. Viktoria Odintcova revealed that she also remains in touch with Neymar, who she came to know through Lewis Hamilton. According to the Russian, the duo are good friends and share messages on social media on a frequent basis.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic share a great friendship

Teaching @DjokerNole how to jump!!😅🤪💪🏽 Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!! pic.twitter.com/zDvNMhMaBm — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family celebrating Christmas. 🎄🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/QL1adftdrJ — Cristiano Ronaldo 🎄🎁 (@Cr7Fran4ever) December 25, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo previously dated Russian supermodel Irina Shayk for five years before their relationship ended in 2016. Currently, the 34-year-old is settled with Georgina Rodriguez as the couple are currently raising their four children. Ronaldo, who recently lost the Italian Super Cup with Juventus, is enjoying his holiday with his family in Abu Dhabi. He is expected to be back in action with the Italian Side when Juventus host Cagliari on January 6, 2020.

