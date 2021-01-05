Last Updated:

Kumail Nanjiani Accused Of Using Steroids For Marvel's 'Eternal'; Fans Come To His Rescue

Kumail Nanjiani underwent body transformation for Marvel superhero film 'Eternals'. Netizens accused him of steroid abuse and soon, fans came to his defense.

Kumail Nanjiani

On January 2, 2021, Kumail Nanjiani took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself wishing his fans a Happy New Year. The picture has sparked a debate on body-shaming, Hollywood ideals and racism. In the picture, Kumail can be seen wearing a semi-fitted grey T-shirt which displayed his muscles. Several netizens used the picture to accuse the actor of using steroids for his upcoming Marvel film role Eternals. Following which, fans defended The Big Sick actor in their social media handles. Have a look.

Kumail Nanjiani accused of using a steroid for Marvel movies

A post shared by Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn)

In the picture, Kumail can be seen celebrating his new year with a pandan tres leches cake. While enjoying a slice of cake in the picture, he wrote, “Happy new year! I celebrated with a pandan tres leches cake from @marysmakeshop that made me rethink everything. I only eat Pandan tres leches cakes from here on out hope everyone had a good and safe NYE. Here’s to a better 2021 for us all”. While many fans complimented the actor, several others criticised him of steroid abuse for his upcoming Marvel flick.

Fans come to Kumail's rescue

As soon as netizens accused the actor, many fans came to his defence, pointing out the other actors who underwent the body transformation for their superhero roles such as Chris Pratt and Chris Evans. They said that these actors were lauded rather than being criticised. Have a look at their tweets.

Kumail Nanjiani's Eternals

On December 16, 2020, Kumail shared a series of pictures flaunting his toned body. He penned a long note describing his body transformation for his upcoming superhero film Eternals. In the caption, he revealed that he had trained for a year to get into the superhero shape for his Marvel role. At the time, the picture sparked a conversation and many of his admirers appreciated the transformation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn)

The actor will be seen playing Kingo, one of the best-skilled swordsmen on the planet in the world of comics. The film is directed by Chloe Zhao and is penned by Kaz and Ryan Firpo. Alongside Kumail, Eternals also features Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and others.

Image Source: Kumail Nanjiani's Instagram

