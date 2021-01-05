Kumail Nanjiani Accused Of Using Steroids For Marvel's 'Eternal'; Fans Come To His Rescue

On January 2, 2021, Kumail Nanjiani took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself wishing his fans a Happy New Year. The picture has sparked a debate on body-shaming, Hollywood ideals and racism. In the picture, Kumail can be seen wearing a semi-fitted grey T-shirt which displayed his muscles. Several netizens used the picture to accuse the actor of using steroids for his upcoming Marvel film role Eternals. Following which, fans defended The Big Sick actor in their social media handles. Have a look.

Kumail Nanjiani accused of using a steroid for Marvel movies

In the picture, Kumail can be seen celebrating his new year with a pandan tres leches cake. While enjoying a slice of cake in the picture, he wrote, “Happy new year! I celebrated with a pandan tres leches cake from @marysmakeshop that made me rethink everything. I only eat Pandan tres leches cakes from here on out hope everyone had a good and safe NYE. Here’s to a better 2021 for us all”. While many fans complimented the actor, several others criticised him of steroid abuse for his upcoming Marvel flick.

Fans come to Kumail's rescue

As soon as netizens accused the actor, many fans came to his defence, pointing out the other actors who underwent the body transformation for their superhero roles such as Chris Pratt and Chris Evans. They said that these actors were lauded rather than being criticised. Have a look at their tweets.

Every celebrity transformation is due to steroids but kumail's is a lot more egregious because his head is changing shape — man who can't bench 300 ➡️ The Chode Classic (@ChodeoClown) January 3, 2021

someone needs to keep kumail from the steroids, man — Bobby “I Don’t Know You” Hill (@sonuvafitch) January 3, 2021

It's really funny that Kumail had to take a bunch of steroids for a movie and then Covid hit so he just kept having to do steroids for a year — David Spector (@spectordeforce) January 3, 2021

Anyone wanna talk about how we're so eager to lather people like Chris Evans and Chris Pratt for getting beyond jacked for movie roles, but once Kumail Nanjiani does it, it's grotesque and shame-worthy? — Sammy, Villain-Coded Lavender Dandy (@DoctorVeeMD) January 3, 2021

Kumail Nanjiani is trending because some people are suggesting he’s on steroids because he’s super-ripped and chiselled looking in a picture. Meanwhile, I’m wondering who cooked the food he ate in said picture because it looks delicious. I’m different from other people. — Olivia is Staying at Home (@_Rephraser) January 3, 2021

Chris Pratt can bulk up for a marvel movie and everyone is cool with is.



Kumail Nanjiani does it and people call him “grotesque” and assume he’s using steroids.



I hate it here. pic.twitter.com/9LSfvreUtc — Michelle (@meesh_llegos) January 3, 2021

Chris Evans gets jacked for Captain America: “😍🤩😍🤩”



Chris Hemsworth gets jacked for Thor: “😍🤩😍🤩”



Chris Pratt gets jacked for Star-Lord: “😍🤩😍🤩”



Kumail Nanjiani gets jacked for Eternals: “He’s clearly using steroids”



I can’t qwhite see what’s the difference. — alias (@itsjustanx) January 3, 2021

This is Evans in 2003. . . He did not "get" jacked to anywhere near the same degree. pic.twitter.com/RZy0iigTPa — Matt (@Matt40161822) January 3, 2021

The Kumail Nanjiani thing makes me very sad. Our culture has created a system where people attempt to conform to impossible beauty standards to a point where it starts to render them unrecognizable, and then we mock and shame them. Men are not exempt from this. — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) January 3, 2021

The weird projection and outright slander against a pic Kumail Nanjiani for... exercising a lot while seriously isolating to protect his immunocompromised wife is nasty, depressing stuff. Especially when there’s an awesome Pan’s Labyrinth poster behind him to comment on instead. — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) January 3, 2021

Kumail Nanjiani's Eternals

On December 16, 2020, Kumail shared a series of pictures flaunting his toned body. He penned a long note describing his body transformation for his upcoming superhero film Eternals. In the caption, he revealed that he had trained for a year to get into the superhero shape for his Marvel role. At the time, the picture sparked a conversation and many of his admirers appreciated the transformation.

The actor will be seen playing Kingo, one of the best-skilled swordsmen on the planet in the world of comics. The film is directed by Chloe Zhao and is penned by Kaz and Ryan Firpo. Alongside Kumail, Eternals also features Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and others.

