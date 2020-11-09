Portia De Rossi's Take On Her Marriage A Year After Ellen Kissed Jennifer Anniston

The social media was taken by a storm when Ellen DeGerenes had kissed friend and actor Jennifer Aniston in front of the camera. Soon there were rumours stirring up that Ellen is smitten by Jennifer after their kiss on international television. This further led to speculations that Portia De Rossi was upset with the whole ordeal and has threatened to split with Ellen. Read on to know how far are these rumours true and what is Ellen’s marital status as well as her relationship status with Portia now.

Ellen DeGerenes' kiss with Jennifer Aniston

Almost a year has passed since Ellen’s kiss with Jennifer Aniston stirred a storm on social media. What had happened was that the two were seen talking about Howard Stern’s appearance on the show. Previously, Howard Stern and Ellen had shared a kiss in a light-hearted way to intentionally divert the public’s attention from the previous headlines that Ellen was making.

Those headlines were pertaining to the backlash she had received when she sat with George W Bush at an NFL game. Stern had jokes on the show that people would forget about it if another picture floated around the internet. After which they shared a kiss.

Sometime later, when Jennifer Anniston made her appearance on The Ellen Show, they discussed the show host’s kiss with Stern. Jennifer and Ellen have been friends for a very long time and they leaned in and kissed. They burst into laughter after sharing a brief kiss.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Portia De Rossi and Ellen DeGerenes' marriage status now?

Even though Jennifer and Ellen shared a kiss in a light-hearted manner, soon there were rumours about Portia being displeased. Rumours started cropping up that Ellen got a crush on Jennifer and that Portia had threatened to leave Ellen over the kiss. However, one year after the whole incident took place, it turns out that all the rumours were baseless.

Portia De Rossi and Ellen DeGerenes are very much together. Apparently, the kiss between Ellen and Jennifer was only friendly and non-romantic. Earlier this year, Portia stood by Ellen’s side even when she was surrounded with rumours about Ellen mistreating her staff.

Ellen has returned to her show recently. The show has now started seating real audience in the studio. All the precautions for COVID-19 pandemic are being taken while filming the show.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.