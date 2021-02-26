'KUTWK' Final Season New Promo: Scott Disick Says He Is Ready To Marry Kourtney Kardashian

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is all set to return on March 18, 2021, with its 20th and final season. In the latest sneak peek that was released by the makers, the family is seen coming together for a meal, and Scott Disick has an interesting reply when the topic of him and Kourtney is brought to the table. Read along to take a look at what he has to say and how Kourtney reacted.

Scott Disick is ready to marry Kourtney

A new snippet from the show was released on the official YouTube channel of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The family is seen getting together for a meal in the promo, and quickly the question of Scott and Kourtney Kardashian getting back together pops up. Kim Kardashian asks, "Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys going to get back together?".

Scott is quick to reply and says, “Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her” to which Kourtney replies, “That’s nice”. Further, Disick says, “Forever” and Kim says, “Could we just have a Kourtney-Scott wedding? That would be epic”. The couple broke up in 2015, after being together for 10 years. Next, Kris Jenner joins the conversation and says, “Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee and propose, we'll have the wedding. It'll be amazing — make my daughter respectable!”.

Scott then replies, “Well I love you and I'm ready to marry you right here, right now. Kourtney knows that we'll eventually get married and live a good life”. While Kourtney says, “Or when you want to work on yourself”. To this Scott asks, “What else do I have to do? I would love to know what I can do” and the clip ends as Khloe Kardashian says, “Let's hear it! What is it?”.

The former couple share three children, sons Mason and Reign of ages 11 and 6, respectively and also an 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Both Kourtney and Scott are seeing other people as of now. There have been speculations that Scott is seeing Amelia Hamlin (19) since October 2020 and in January 2021, People magazine revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is dating Travis Barker.

