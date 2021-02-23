Amelia Hamlin And Scott Disick Spend Time In Miami With His Kids: Reports

Scott Disick and his ladylove Amelia Hamlin are certainly making their relationship sweeter. The American reality TV star was spotted spending family time with his girlfriend and model Amelia Hamlin along with his three kids in Miami over the weekend.

Amelia Hamlin spends time with Scott Disick's children

The 37-year-old reality star and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Amelia were spotted at Sugar Factory in Miami with Scott's three kids, Mason,11, Penelope,8 and Reign,6 that he shares with his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian. According to Page Six, an eyewitness shared that Scott who is currently rocking pink hair arrived with his girlfriend and 3 kids at around 7.30 and they all sat together with a few of the couple's friends dining and enjoying the restaurant's famous sweet treats.

The kids were sitting between the lovebirds and were "acting upbeat, laughing and enjoying the sugar-rush," shared the outlet. The eyewitness also shared that the group ordered some alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages along with some sliders, salads and sandwiches. After their dinner, they stopped by a retail store to stash loads of candy before retiring for the night.

Scott and Amelia Relationship

Scott and Amelia have been enjoying their time in Miami. They spent Valentines Day in Florida a day after they went Instagram official. There have been dating rumours between Scott and Amelia since they were spotted together at Kendall Jenner's birthday in October 2020 and again when Amelia posted a selfie that appeared to have been clicked in Scott's bathroom. However, the two admitted to being dating only recently.

A source told ET that both Scott and Amelia are still keeping their relationship casual and are still not super serious. The source added, "Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time. Amelia is young and doesn’t want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low key and easy with her." The couple also rang in the new year together in Mexico. During that time an eyewitness told ET that Amelia Gray Hamlin the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin and Keeping up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick are continuing to have fun together.

