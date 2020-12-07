Kyle Richards And Her Daughter Sophia Richards Umansky Test COVID-19 Positive

American actor Kyle Richards has tested COVID-19 positive. Sharing this news with her fans, Kyle took to her Instagram handle and shared a family portrait from their recent photoshoot. In the caption, Richards also revealed that her third daughter Sophia Richards Umansky has also tested COVID-19 positive. Read further and take a look at Kyle Richards Umansky's Instagram post.

Kyle & daughter Sophia test coronavirus positive

In this Instagram post, Kyle Richards Umansky posed along with her husband Mauricio Umansky and their daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia. They all were dressed in red night suits with a Christmas tree in the background. This Instagram picture seems like Richards Umansky's Christmas family portrait.

In the caption, Kyle Richards shared that she loves her family the most. She also revealed that she got COVID-19 positive after the family photoshoot. Further, Kyle Richards shared that she has been separated from her family. Talking about her daughter, Sophia Richards, the actor stated that even she got coronavirus and they are staying in isolation until it's safe for them to see their family again. Kyle also added that she can't wait to hug her family.

Kyle Richards Instagram caption read as:

I love these people so much

â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken. Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately , Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again . I can't wait to hug them ðŸ¥°

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kyle Richards were quick to share their responses on Instagram. One of the users wrote, "Knowing how much you love your family this must be so hard for you especially this time of year. Praying you and Sophia get well very soon ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸", while another added, "STUNNING FAMILYðŸ”¥ god bless , praying for your speedy recoveries". Another fan commented, "Such a Beautiful family ðŸ˜!! Get well soonXx". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Kyle Richards Instagram Comment Section

